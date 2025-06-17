One of the oldest hospitals in Odesa was damaged in a Russian attack: 4 buildings were damaged, no casualties

In Odesa, the territory where the architectural and historical monument of National importance is located was damaged as a result of another night attack by Russian occupiers. UNN reports this with reference to the official page of the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, on the social network.

Details

Due to the night attack by the Russian army on Odesa, the building of the infectious diseases hospital, which is one of the oldest, was damaged in the city.

On the territory of the hospital there is a monument of architecture and history of National importance, where Professor Pirogov worked.

According to the mayor of Odesa, more than 100 windows were damaged as a result of the Russian attack, as well as doors in four buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties, the mayor added.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that on the morning of June 17, Russian drones massively attacked Odesa region, injuring at least 19 people. A kindergarten, a development center and residential buildings were damaged, including in the historical center.

