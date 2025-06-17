$41.530.08
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
08:28 AM • 7332 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
06:29 AM • 23326 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 41355 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 99681 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 90822 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 120599 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 106277 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 102554 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 175457 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82296 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
One of the oldest hospitals in Odesa was damaged in a Russian attack: 4 buildings were damaged, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

A Russian attack damaged 4 buildings of the infectious diseases hospital in Odesa, which is an architectural monument. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but more than 100 windows and doors were damaged.

One of the oldest hospitals in Odesa was damaged in a Russian attack: 4 buildings were damaged, no casualties

In Odesa, the territory where the architectural and historical monument of National importance is located was damaged as a result of another night attack by Russian occupiers. UNN reports this with reference to the official page of the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, on the social network.

Details

Due to the night attack by the Russian army on Odesa, the building of the infectious diseases hospital, which is one of the oldest, was damaged in the city.

On the territory of the hospital there is a monument of architecture and history of National importance, where Professor Pirogov worked. 

According to the mayor of Odesa, more than 100 windows were damaged as a result of the Russian attack, as well as doors in four buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties, the mayor added.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that on the morning of June 17, Russian drones massively attacked Odesa region, injuring at least 19 people. A kindergarten, a development center and residential buildings were damaged, including in the historical center.

The ballistic missile that destroyed the entrance of a high-rise building in Kyiv collapsed the concrete floors into the basement - Klimenko17.06.25, 10:51 • 2724 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarUNN-OdesaReal Estate
Odesa
