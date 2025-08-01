One of the most brutal strikes on the capital: Zelenskyy assured that the state would support all victims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building and assured that the state would definitely help and support all victims, UNN reports.

What Russia is doing cannot be justified. We will never forgive the murders of our people, these brutal attacks. With yesterday's attack on Kyiv, Russia killed 31 people. One hundred seventy-nine people were injured. Sincere condolences to relatives, loved ones, everyone who lost their dearest. This is one of the most brutal attacks on the capital. - Zelenskyy stated.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Zelenskyy arrived at the site of the destroyed building

Today, the President spoke with people at the site of the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building.

The state will definitely help and support all victims. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also thanked everyone who worked at the site – rescuing, treating, clearing debris.

Such mutual support is extremely important. We will definitely continue to work for greater protection of our people. - he summarized.

It will be recalled that on the night of August 1, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. In total, as a result of the enemy attack, 31 people died and 159 were injured.