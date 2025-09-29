One of the biggest deals in video game history: EA Games sold for $55 billion

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 15460 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 17916 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 26561 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 31423 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 19846 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 21640 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 14111 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28995 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48886 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70236 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
4m/s
70%
756mm
Popular news
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman FedorychevSeptember 29, 10:08 AM • 27253 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 28426 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 21377 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha11:40 AM • 12131 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 17506 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 15467 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 17529 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 26564 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 31426 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 28438 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Boris Pistorius
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 4380 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 7886 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 21383 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 34258 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 31143 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

One of the biggest deals in video game history: EA Games sold for $55 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Electronic Arts has been sold for $55 billion to a consortium that includes an investment fund from Saudi Arabia. This deal is the largest in the history of the gaming industry, with the current management remaining in their positions.

One of the biggest deals in video game history: EA Games sold for $55 billion

The acquisition of the popular video game developer, such as The Sims, is being carried out by a consortium led by Saudi Arabian representatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN and AFP.

Details

Electronic Arts, one of the giants of the gaming industry, was sold today for $55 billion to a group consisting of the venture capital firm Silver Lake, PIF (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund), and Affinity Partners.

The acquisition of Electronic Arts (EA) for $55 billion became a historic event, as the largest business deal ever recorded in the gaming industry.

Interestingly, despite the change in management, the current leadership remains in power, ensuring strategic continuity. The decision to acquire EA, as stated, will allow the company to expand its presence in digital entertainment, sports, and technology, opening doors to new interactive experiences.

Reference

EA develops and publishes games based on well-known franchises such as Battlefield, Need for Speed, The Sims, Medal of Honor, Command & Conquer, Dead Space, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Star Wars, as well as EA Sports games.

LBO deal

This deal is a classic case of a leveraged buyout (LBO).

In this case, it is about acquiring control over a company. The goal is to restructure the business, increase efficiency and profitability.

Components of the operation:

  • the buyer invests only a part of the capital;
    • the larger part comes from debt;
      • the debt is repaid over time from the money earned by the acquired enterprise.

        Addition

        The acquisition deal will be completed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

        The deal will be financed by $36 billion in equity from the consortium members and $20 billion in debt from JPMorgan Chase

        - the explanation states.

        There are serious prospects for EA - the new deal will contribute to the company having a new controlling shareholder with a typical focus on private equity. In this context, cost reductions and a focus on higher-profit franchises are promised.

        At the same time, experimental or less profitable EA projects may lose ground.

        Market impact

        The acquisition underscores PIF's growing influence in the global gaming market. The fund already owns Savvy Games Group and has stakes in giants such as Activision Blizzard, Take-Two, Nintendo, and Embracer. Now, with the acquisition of EA, Saudi Arabia further strengthens its position as a major investor in the industry.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that Electronic Arts Inc. agreed to sell shares to a group of private investors. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners agreed to pay $210 per share in cash for the Redwood, California-based company in the USA.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        TechnologiesFinance
        Saudi Arabia