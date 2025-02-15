One of Europe's most wanted criminals found dead in Mexico

One of the most wanted criminals in Europe was shot dead in Mexico. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

Dutch drug trafficker Marco Ebben, considered by Europol to be one of the most dangerous criminals in Europe, was found dead in the Mexican municipality of Atizapan de Zaragoza, near the country's capital.

Ebben, 32, was on the international wanted list for smuggling large quantities of cocaine between Brazil and the Netherlands. In 2020, a court sentenced him to seven years in prison, but he fled in an attempt to avoid punishment.

To confuse the investigation, the drug dealer even faked his own death in October last year, but this did not help him stay in the shadows. Law enforcement is currently investigating the causes and circumstances of his murder.

