On the front, enemy troops advanced near Serebryane - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the occupiers advanced in the area of the settlement of Serebryane.
The occupiers advanced near one settlement. This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.
Details
Intense fighting continues on the front. The enemy has advanced in the area of the settlement of Sribne.
Recall
According to the General Staff, 141 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him.
Russians advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState31.03.25, 01:39 • 9457 views