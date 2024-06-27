On the day of Trump's sentencing, Americans were most active in donating to Biden's campaign

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 55914 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79242 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166119 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 212761 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131639 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361350 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180051 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148732 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197486 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44079 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 55914 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79242 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3028 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11267 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32772 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34746 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47906 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

On the day of Trump's sentencing, Americans were most active in donating to Biden's campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21310 views

According to Politico, on the day of Trump's conviction, Biden's campaign received the most donations, raising $8.1 million from 183,000 donors.

On the day of Trump's sentencing, Americans were most active in donating to Biden's campaign

The day after Trump's conviction, the election campaign of incumbent US President Joe Biden received the most donations from donors. According to UNN, this is stated in an analysis of federal campaign finance data conducted by POLITICO.

Details

At the end of May, the day of Donald Trump's sentencing, donors sent more donations to Biden than any other day since the president's campaign launched last year. Data from the Democratic Party's fundraising platform ActBlue shows a clear spike on May 30, the day the New York jury delivered its guilty verdict, and the day after. On those two days, the campaign raised six times more money than on any other day.

The Biden campaign and its joint fundraising committees, the Biden Victory Fund and the Biden Action Fund, collected more than 69,000 donations that day, and the ActBlue platform collected 114,000 donations. Usually, on other days, they received donations from just over 14 thousand donors. Against the backdrop of the verdict, Biden's campaign raised $8.1 million.

This surge is particularly noticeable given that Biden has not actively used the Trump trial to raise funds. At the same time, Trump's campaign claimed to have raised nearly $53 million within 24 hours of the verdict, although this figure can only be verified next month. The campaign issued press releases boasting about the total amount of money raised and continued to send out appeal after appeal for additional funds in the wake of the verdict.

After the verdict, Trump had to be questioned by the parole service11.06.24, 12:44 • 18153 views

Biden's campaign, by contrast, took a more subtle approach. A fundraising email after the verdict stated that there was "only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office." The campaign didn't even mention the verdict until the next day - and did so only by noting that the Trump campaign had raised huge amounts of money and asking donors to contribute to help Biden fight back.

"His supporters are clearly inspired by his conviction. We want ours to be the same," one of the letters read.

The newspaper writes that the surge in financial support for Biden suggests that the conviction was a wake-up call for many grassroots donors who had been holding back. The conviction may have woken up small donors to the Democratic Party who had not been paying attention to the political process.

Recall

Tonight (Kyiv time), Biden and Trump will hold a televised debate on CNN before the official presidential nomination. The debate will be held live, but without a viewer, and microphones will be turned on only during the answers.

On the eve of the debate: Biden launches $50 million ad on Trump's criminal record17.06.24, 17:03 • 16607 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Donald Trump
New York City
Joe Biden
United States
