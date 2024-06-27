On the day of Trump's sentencing, Americans were most active in donating to Biden's campaign

The day after Trump's conviction, the election campaign of incumbent US President Joe Biden received the most donations from donors. According to UNN, this is stated in an analysis of federal campaign finance data conducted by POLITICO.

Details

At the end of May, the day of Donald Trump's sentencing, donors sent more donations to Biden than any other day since the president's campaign launched last year. Data from the Democratic Party's fundraising platform ActBlue shows a clear spike on May 30, the day the New York jury delivered its guilty verdict, and the day after. On those two days, the campaign raised six times more money than on any other day.

The Biden campaign and its joint fundraising committees, the Biden Victory Fund and the Biden Action Fund, collected more than 69,000 donations that day, and the ActBlue platform collected 114,000 donations. Usually, on other days, they received donations from just over 14 thousand donors. Against the backdrop of the verdict, Biden's campaign raised $8.1 million.

This surge is particularly noticeable given that Biden has not actively used the Trump trial to raise funds. At the same time, Trump's campaign claimed to have raised nearly $53 million within 24 hours of the verdict, although this figure can only be verified next month. The campaign issued press releases boasting about the total amount of money raised and continued to send out appeal after appeal for additional funds in the wake of the verdict.

After the verdict, Trump had to be questioned by the parole service

Biden's campaign, by contrast, took a more subtle approach. A fundraising email after the verdict stated that there was "only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office." The campaign didn't even mention the verdict until the next day - and did so only by noting that the Trump campaign had raised huge amounts of money and asking donors to contribute to help Biden fight back.

"His supporters are clearly inspired by his conviction. We want ours to be the same," one of the letters read.

The newspaper writes that the surge in financial support for Biden suggests that the conviction was a wake-up call for many grassroots donors who had been holding back. The conviction may have woken up small donors to the Democratic Party who had not been paying attention to the political process.

Recall

Tonight (Kyiv time), Biden and Trump will hold a televised debate on CNN before the official presidential nomination. The debate will be held live, but without a viewer, and microphones will be turned on only during the answers.

On the eve of the debate: Biden launches $50 million ad on Trump's criminal record