On the eve of the debate: Biden launches $50 million ad on Trump's criminal record

In the United States, Joe Biden is launching a $50 million advertising campaign on the eve of the presidential debate to show voters the contrast between him and his opponent, Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

The campaign launches a 30-second spot titled "Character Matters". The ad highlights the verdicts against Trump in both criminal and civil proceedings.

He was convicted of 34 felonies, found responsible for sexual assault, and committed financial fraud. Meanwhile, Joe Biden worked as a - says the narrator in the ad.

Biden's campaign said the TV ad would run "in every battleground state" and on cable television.

This election is between a convicted criminal who cares only about himself and a president who fights for your family - says a new commercial from the Biden campaign.

Addendum

It is noted that Biden personally called Trump a "convicted felon" shortly after the verdict was announced. According to him, it is "disturbing" that "a former president who is a convicted felon is now running for president.

Recall

US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to take part in a debate. However, this time they will be held under new rules - without drafts, prompts, and an audience.