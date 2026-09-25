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On September 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 162 drones; air defense destroyed 127 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

On September 25, the Russians launched 162 attack UAVs at Ukraine, including 76 jet-powered ones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 127 drones.

On September 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 162 drones; air defense destroyed 127 targets

Throughout the day on September 25 (from 7:00 to 18:30), the Russians attacked Ukraine with 162 attack UAVs (76 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, "Banderoль/Dan-T" and drones of other types. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the specified period, air defense shot down/suppressed 127 UAVs (44 of them jet-powered).

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 27 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 4 locations.

Reminder

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a drone damaged the facade and blew out windows in an office building.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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