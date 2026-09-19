On September 19, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some places

On Saturday, September 19, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, brief showers will occur in places in the northern and most central regions; no precipitation is expected elsewhere.

Fog in the western regions in the morning. Winds southwest and west, 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures 21–26°C, and 18–23°C in the western and northern regions - the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, September 19 will be cloudy with clear spells; no precipitation is expected. Temperatures +19°...+21°.

Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power