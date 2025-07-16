On Kyiv's "red" metro line, traffic is changing due to a natural fire: which stations will be affected
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, train movement on the "red" metro line has been temporarily changed. "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" stations are closed for entry due to grass burning near the tracks.
In Kyiv, the metro stations "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" were temporarily closed for entry due to a grass fire nearby, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
"Red" metro line: trains run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Darnytsia" station. "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" stations are temporarily closed for entry
The changes in the subway's operation, as indicated, "are related to a grass fire near the fence of the ground section of the subway tracks."
Firefighters and other specialists are already working at the scene, the Kyiv City State Administration noted.
265 natural fires occurred in Ukraine in 24 hours; wheat field burned due to Russian attack in Kherson region16.07.25, 11:56 • 2778 views