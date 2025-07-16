On Kyiv's "red" metro line, traffic is changing due to a natural fire: which stations will be affected

In Kyiv, the metro stations "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" were temporarily closed for entry due to a grass fire nearby, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

"Red" metro line: trains run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Darnytsia" station. "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" stations are temporarily closed for entry - reported the Kyiv City State Administration on social media.

The changes in the subway's operation, as indicated, "are related to a grass fire near the fence of the ground section of the subway tracks."

Firefighters and other specialists are already working at the scene, the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

