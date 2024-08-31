On Aviation Day, Zelensky showed a video of Ukrainian pilots' work
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has released a video of Ukrainian pilots on Aviation Day. Zelensky thanked everyone who works for the sake of peaceful skies over Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian pilots on Aviation Day and showed their work, UNN reports.
Today is Aviation Day - the day of all those who live in the sky. Military and civilian pilots, engineers, technicians, industry workers - each of you defends our country, ensures stability, and does everything possible to keep Russian planes out of our air. I thank everyone who works for the sake of peaceful skies over Ukraine!
Recall
Famous Ukrainian artists, athletes and pilots congratulated the military on Aviation Day by jointly reading Lina Kostenko's poem “Wings”.