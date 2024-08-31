On Aviation Day, Zelensky showed a video of Ukrainian pilots' work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian pilots on Aviation Day and showed their work, UNN reports.

Today is Aviation Day - the day of all those who live in the sky. Military and civilian pilots, engineers, technicians, industry workers - each of you defends our country, ensures stability, and does everything possible to keep Russian planes out of our air. I thank everyone who works for the sake of peaceful skies over Ukraine! - Zelensky wrote.

