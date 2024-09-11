Olena Zelenska expands the Superhero School project for children in hospitals

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118396 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120970 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197323 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152952 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152588 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142798 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197858 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186626 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90433 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66702 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46023 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46023 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74667 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74667 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52509 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52509 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197322 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197857 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197857 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213431 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201572 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201572 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8805 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8805 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149667 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149667 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148918 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153016 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143946 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143946 views
Olena Zelenska expands the Superhero School project for children in hospitals

Olena Zelenska expands the Superhero School project for children in hospitals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16330 views

The First Lady of Ukraine presented an educational project for children undergoing long-term treatment. “The Superheroes' School operates in 16 hospitals across the country, providing adaptive learning and therapeutic effects.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska presented a unique educational project called the Superheroes School, which enables children to continue their education during long-term treatment in hospitals. The initiative, launched by a public organization in 2016, has expanded significantly thanks to Zelenska's support and now operates in 16 hospitals across the country. This was reported by My-Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

“Currently, 16 hospitals in Ukraine have superhero schools. And the Foundation, which I created two years ago, has now taken on the responsibility of creating six more centers. The very first ones were in Kyiv, in Dnipro, and now we have one in Vinnytsia and one in Rivne. We recently opened another one in Kryvyi Rih, my hometown. We are also working in Odesa. We want as many children as possible to continue their education while they are being treated,” Zelenska said.

The Superheroes' School is characterized by an adaptive approach to learning. In these educational spaces, children of all ages receive the most interesting lessons in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, even for younger students and those who have not yet started school.

“The main thing that we get from this, and even doctors and heads of medical institutions say so, is that it also has a therapeutic effect. The children are distracted from the complex, painful process of treatment. They communicate with each other. These spaces are always bright,” the First Lady explained.

The Superheroes School project has evolved from a volunteer initiative to a government program. Teachers who used to work as volunteers now receive a full salary from the Ministry of Education. Zelenska also shared her plans for the project's development, including the possibility of introducing more academic learning for children undergoing long-term treatment, including preparation for the External Independent Testing.

“We want as many children as possible to be able to continue their studies during treatment, receiving not only education but also support in a difficult period of their lives,” summarized Olena Zelenska.

The first Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual school in Budapest has already started working31.08.24, 16:49 • 49908 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth

