Olena Zelenska expands the Superhero School project for children in hospitals

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska presented a unique educational project called the Superheroes School, which enables children to continue their education during long-term treatment in hospitals. The initiative, launched by a public organization in 2016, has expanded significantly thanks to Zelenska's support and now operates in 16 hospitals across the country. This was reported by My-Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

“Currently, 16 hospitals in Ukraine have superhero schools. And the Foundation, which I created two years ago, has now taken on the responsibility of creating six more centers. The very first ones were in Kyiv, in Dnipro, and now we have one in Vinnytsia and one in Rivne. We recently opened another one in Kryvyi Rih, my hometown. We are also working in Odesa. We want as many children as possible to continue their education while they are being treated,” Zelenska said.

The Superheroes' School is characterized by an adaptive approach to learning. In these educational spaces, children of all ages receive the most interesting lessons in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, even for younger students and those who have not yet started school.

“The main thing that we get from this, and even doctors and heads of medical institutions say so, is that it also has a therapeutic effect. The children are distracted from the complex, painful process of treatment. They communicate with each other. These spaces are always bright,” the First Lady explained.

The Superheroes School project has evolved from a volunteer initiative to a government program. Teachers who used to work as volunteers now receive a full salary from the Ministry of Education. Zelenska also shared her plans for the project's development, including the possibility of introducing more academic learning for children undergoing long-term treatment, including preparation for the External Independent Testing.

“We want as many children as possible to be able to continue their studies during treatment, receiving not only education but also support in a difficult period of their lives,” summarized Olena Zelenska.

