The first Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual school in Budapest has already started working

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The first Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual school in Budapest has already started working

The first Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual school in Budapest has already started working

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49912 views

The first public Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual secondary school and gymnasium has started operating in the Hungarian capital. Education will be provided in Ukrainian from grades 1 to 12, and will also include the study of Hungarian as a foreign language.

The first public Ukrainian-Hungarian Bilingual Secondary School and Gymnasium was opened in Budapest, which became a historic event for the Ukrainian community in Hungary. The new school will provide education in the native language from grades 1 to 12, and will also include the study of Hungarian as a foreign language.

This was announced by the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta, reports UNN.

“A historic event for Ukrainians in Hungary, the significance of which is difficult to overestimate. The first public Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual secondary school and gymnasium started working in Budapest,” Mykyta writes.

Image

He notes that this event was preceded by the long work of a specially created bilateral Ukrainian-Hungarian working group headed by Andriy Yermak and Peter Szijjarto, as well as personal communication between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

In addition, the team of the State Self-Government of Ukrainians in Hungary, headed by Liliana Greksa, a representative of the Ukrainian national minority in the Hungarian Parliament, as well as the founders of the educational center “House of Ukrainian Traditions” and the branch of the state lyceum “International Ukrainian School” in Budapest, Olena and Serhiy Bezkorovaini, ensured the preparation of the necessary documents, organization of operational processes on the spot and, most importantly, united the Ukrainian community in the Hungarian capital into a single educational center. 

Image

Today, Ukrainian children living in Hungary are enrolled in a full-fledged five-day school, where the educational process is conducted in their native language from grades 1 to 12. The school will also teach Hungarian as a foreign language, which will ensure the quality and comprehensive development of children in the country of residence. The educational institution will be financed from the Hungarian state budget. A separate building has been prepared to ensure the educational process, which meets all the requirements under the current legislation of the country

- Mykyta writes.
Image

According to him, together with the head of the Subcommittee on Higher Education of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, MP Yulia Gryshyna, they presented the school with more than a thousand certified textbooks for teaching children in their native language, which have already been handed over to teachers.

Recall 

The first state-owned Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual secondary school and gymnasium have been registered in Budapest. Starting September 1, Ukrainian children living in Hungary will go to school where they will be taught in Ukrainian from grades 1 to 12.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics

