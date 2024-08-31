The first Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual school in Budapest has already started working

The first public Ukrainian-Hungarian Bilingual Secondary School and Gymnasium was opened in Budapest, which became a historic event for the Ukrainian community in Hungary. The new school will provide education in the native language from grades 1 to 12, and will also include the study of Hungarian as a foreign language.

This was announced by the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta, reports UNN.

“A historic event for Ukrainians in Hungary, the significance of which is difficult to overestimate. The first public Ukrainian-Hungarian bilingual secondary school and gymnasium started working in Budapest,” Mykyta writes.

He notes that this event was preceded by the long work of a specially created bilateral Ukrainian-Hungarian working group headed by Andriy Yermak and Peter Szijjarto, as well as personal communication between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

In addition, the team of the State Self-Government of Ukrainians in Hungary, headed by Liliana Greksa, a representative of the Ukrainian national minority in the Hungarian Parliament, as well as the founders of the educational center “House of Ukrainian Traditions” and the branch of the state lyceum “International Ukrainian School” in Budapest, Olena and Serhiy Bezkorovaini, ensured the preparation of the necessary documents, organization of operational processes on the spot and, most importantly, united the Ukrainian community in the Hungarian capital into a single educational center.

Today, Ukrainian children living in Hungary are enrolled in a full-fledged five-day school, where the educational process is conducted in their native language from grades 1 to 12. The school will also teach Hungarian as a foreign language, which will ensure the quality and comprehensive development of children in the country of residence. The educational institution will be financed from the Hungarian state budget. A separate building has been prepared to ensure the educational process, which meets all the requirements under the current legislation of the country - Mykyta writes.

According to him, together with the head of the Subcommittee on Higher Education of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, MP Yulia Gryshyna, they presented the school with more than a thousand certified textbooks for teaching children in their native language, which have already been handed over to teachers.

