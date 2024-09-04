Olena Fedota-Isaeva wins bronze medal in wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paralympics
Ukrainian athlete Olena Fedota-Isaeva won a bronze medal in wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. In the small final, she defeated her opponent from China with a score of 15:3.
Olena Fedota-Isaeva won the first medal in wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paralympics. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .
Ukrainian athlete Olena Fedota-Isaeva won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris in the women's sabre competition in category B.
In the small final, Fedota-Isaeva confidently defeated her Chinese opponent with a score of 15:3, securing the bronze medal.
