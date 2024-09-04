Natalia Kobzar wins 9th gold medal for Ukraine at the Paralympics in Paris

Natalia Kobzar brought Ukraine the 9th gold medal at the Paralympic Games. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian track and field athlete Natalia Kobzar has won 9 gold medals for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The athlete added a gold medal to her previous silver medal, setting a personal best in the 400 meters in the T37 class.

This victory was special for Natalia Kobzar, as it was her first personal gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

Thanks to this medal, the Ukrainian national team has already won 44 awards at the Paralympics in Paris.

