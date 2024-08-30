Athletics: Natalia Kobzar wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine has won the second medal of the 2024 Paralympics in athletics. Natalia Kobzar became a silver medalist in the 200 meters, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

This is Ukraine's eighth medal at the Paris Games.

Recall

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine has announced the composition of the national team for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete in 17 sports, most of them in swimming and athletics.