Oleksiy Doroshenko appointed head of JSC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine"

Oleksiy Doroshenko replaced Valeriy Hrachov as acting chairman of the board of the State Joint Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine". This was reported by UNN with reference to Doroshenko's Facebook page.

The State Joint Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" was born from "Ukravtodor". The situation in it is difficult, as half of the subsidiaries are bankrupt, almost all companies have significant accounts payable, and much property has been lost in the occupied territories. But the company's assets include thousands of real estate objects throughout the country, there are thousands of units of cargo and construction equipment, and assets significantly exceed liabilities. Therefore, the task is to make the work of the State Joint Stock Company "Automobile Roads of Ukraine" transparent and efficient. - Doroshenko reported on the social network.

According to him, the Recovery Agency, to which the State Joint Stock Company is subordinate, has the political will to sell surplus property to pay off wage debts and tax debts.

"The state company "Automobile Roads" will start replenishing the budget, which is extremely important during the war. My first decision as acting head is to return all purchases in the road industry exclusively through "Prozorro". This will provide significant savings and improve the financial condition of the enterprise," the official's post reads.

