December 6, 09:02 AM • 12540 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 22532 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 24306 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 34850 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 44306 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 33842 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 63368 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 39192 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37139 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47618 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Oleksandr Okipniuk achieved a historic victory at the first stage of the Ski Aerials World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ukrainian Oleksandr Okipniuk won the first stage of the Ski Aerials World Cup in Ruka, Finland, performing the most difficult jump of his career. This is his first podium, which immediately became a victory, surpassing his competitors by more than 20 points.

Oleksandr Okipniuk achieved a historic victory at the first stage of the Ski Aerials World Cup

Ukraine competed in the opening stage of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup, which took place in Ruka, Finland. In the men's super final, Ukrainian Oleksandr Okipniuk won with a career record and took the lead in the overall standings. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Finnish Ruka hosted the first stage of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in the new competitive season. As a result, Ukraine won its first award of the season! Oleksandr Okipniuk was the author of the success.

- the report says.

He reached the super final with the sixth result. In the fight for awards, Oleksandr performed the most difficult jump from his collection - Back Double Full-Double Full-Full with a difficulty of 5.100 points.

The judges rated the jump at 130.56 points, which allowed the Ukrainian to achieve a confident and undeniable victory! Oleksandr surpassed his competitors, who finished second and third respectively, by more than 20 points.

It is noted that this is the first podium in the Ukrainian's career, and it was immediately a winning one.

18-year-old Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet set two records in one swim at the European Aquatics Championships 202504.12.25, 19:50 • 3408 views

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Ukraine