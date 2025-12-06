Oleksandr Okipniuk achieved a historic victory at the first stage of the Ski Aerials World Cup

Ukraine competed in the opening stage of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup, which took place in Ruka, Finland. In the men's super final, Ukrainian Oleksandr Okipniuk won with a career record and took the lead in the overall standings. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Finnish Ruka hosted the first stage of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in the new competitive season. As a result, Ukraine won its first award of the season! Oleksandr Okipniuk was the author of the success. - the report says.

He reached the super final with the sixth result. In the fight for awards, Oleksandr performed the most difficult jump from his collection - Back Double Full-Double Full-Full with a difficulty of 5.100 points.

The judges rated the jump at 130.56 points, which allowed the Ukrainian to achieve a confident and undeniable victory! Oleksandr surpassed his competitors, who finished second and third respectively, by more than 20 points.

It is noted that this is the first podium in the Ukrainian's career, and it was immediately a winning one.

