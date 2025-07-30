Ohmatdyt Receives Advanced Surgical Equipment Thanks to the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

$41.790.01
48.220.47
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 10631 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 16871 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 38228 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 51258 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 44316 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 53672 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 96930 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 47544 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 66203 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 64703 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 97223 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 147633 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 93692 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 78721 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 49582 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 10631 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 22192 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 50130 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 94245 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 96942 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 20667 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 97647 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 177633 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 226974 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 160224 views
Ohmatdyt Receives Advanced Surgical Equipment Thanks to the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The National Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt" received new electrosurgical instruments from the Andriy Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations. This equipment will allow for faster and safer complex operations, reducing surgical time and risks.

Ohmatdyt Receives Advanced Surgical Equipment Thanks to the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

The National Children's Hospital Ohmatdyt has received new surgical equipment with the support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation and the charity organization Good Donations. The hospital was equipped with advanced electrosurgical instruments used in complex pediatric operations, reports UNN.  

The Foundation provided Ohmatdyt with two types of tools — Ligasure Mariland and Ligasure Exact. Both feature nano-coating technology and enable surgeons to operate faster and with greater safety. According to Roman Zhezhera, head of the emergency surgery department, the hospital performs about 800 operations annually, most of them highly complex. Thanks to the new instruments, at least 70 surgeries will be performed with reduced operating time and minimized risk.

"Okhmatdyt" received new surgical equipment from the Andriy Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations Photo by: Kostiantyn Holinchenko

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation offers ongoing support to Ohmatdyt

Back in February, together with Good Donations, the Foundation supplied the hospital with a Thompson retractor system, which has already been used in over a hundred procedures. The system cost more than 2 million UAH. The newly delivered tools will allow surgeons to carry out even more demanding operations. 

Andriy Matiukha Photo by: Hanna Dudnyk 
Andriy Matiukha Photo by: Hanna Dudnyk 

"This isn’t the first time we’ve supported Ohmatdyt, and we always aim to respond quickly to the hospital’s most urgent needs. The doctors here are highly skilled and deeply committed, and together with Good Donations, we do everything we can to ensure they have access to modern tools and technologies", — said Andrii Matiukha.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation has no plans to stop. The team is already working on the next steps. 

The Andriy Matiukha Foundation handed over new surgical equipment to
The Andriy Matiukha Foundation handed over new surgical equipment to "Okhmatdyt" Photo by: Kostiantyn Holinchenko

Lilia Podolyak

Business News