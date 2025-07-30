Ohmatdyt Receives Advanced Surgical Equipment Thanks to the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

The National Children's Hospital Ohmatdyt has received new surgical equipment with the support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation and the charity organization Good Donations. The hospital was equipped with advanced electrosurgical instruments used in complex pediatric operations, reports UNN.

The Foundation provided Ohmatdyt with two types of tools — Ligasure Mariland and Ligasure Exact. Both feature nano-coating technology and enable surgeons to operate faster and with greater safety. According to Roman Zhezhera, head of the emergency surgery department, the hospital performs about 800 operations annually, most of them highly complex. Thanks to the new instruments, at least 70 surgeries will be performed with reduced operating time and minimized risk.

"Okhmatdyt" received new surgical equipment from the Andriy Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations Photo by: Kostiantyn Holinchenko

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation offers ongoing support to Ohmatdyt

Back in February, together with Good Donations, the Foundation supplied the hospital with a Thompson retractor system, which has already been used in over a hundred procedures. The system cost more than 2 million UAH. The newly delivered tools will allow surgeons to carry out even more demanding operations.

Andriy Matiukha Photo by: Hanna Dudnyk

"This isn’t the first time we’ve supported Ohmatdyt, and we always aim to respond quickly to the hospital’s most urgent needs. The doctors here are highly skilled and deeply committed, and together with Good Donations, we do everything we can to ensure they have access to modern tools and technologies", — said Andrii Matiukha.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation has no plans to stop. The team is already working on the next steps.

The Andriy Matiukha Foundation handed over new surgical equipment to "Okhmatdyt" Photo by: Kostiantyn Holinchenko