Oil production in Iraq suspended after attack

The Ministry of Natural Resources of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq announced on Friday that production at an oil field in Dohuk province has been halted after a "terrorist" attack from Iraqi territory, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The ministry's statement said that the HKN oil field in the Sarsang area of Dohuk province was shelled the previous evening, causing significant damage to the field and leading to a halt in production.

Iran and allied groups in Iraq have carried out dozens of missile and drone attacks on the Kurdish region, where US bases are located, as well as bases of Iranian Kurdish dissident groups that threaten attacks on Iranian territory.

