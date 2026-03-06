$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 18077 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy
01:05 PM • 20473 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 36968 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 18672 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 19892 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 19509 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19007 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19551 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16882 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Publications
Exclusives
Oil production in Iraq suspended after attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The HKN oil field in the Sarsang area of Dohuk province was shelled last night, causing significant damage to the field and leading to a halt in production.

Oil production in Iraq suspended after attack

The Ministry of Natural Resources of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq announced on Friday that production at an oil field in Dohuk province has been halted after a "terrorist" attack from Iraqi territory, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The ministry's statement said that the HKN oil field in the Sarsang area of Dohuk province was shelled the previous evening, causing significant damage to the field and leading to a halt in production.

Iran and allied groups in Iraq have carried out dozens of missile and drone attacks on the Kurdish region, where US bases are located, as well as bases of Iranian Kurdish dissident groups that threaten attacks on Iranian territory.

Iran reports strikes on Kurds in Iraq amid expanding conflict05.03.26, 11:06 • 6162 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Iraq
Iran