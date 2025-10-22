Oil prices rose more than 1% on supply risks and US-China trade talks

Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Wednesday, by more than 1%, amid supply disruption risks related to sanctions and hopes for a trade deal between the US and China. Investors also reacted to news that the US is looking to replenish its strategic oil reserves, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $62.26 a barrel as of 04:00 GMT (07:00 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 92 cents, or 1.6%, to $58.16.

To be continued...