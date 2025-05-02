$41.590.12
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5126 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18743 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61933 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133665 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118348 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126926 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127028 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314444 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159356 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172728 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Oil prices rose amid China's opening the door for trade talks with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

Oil prices edged up after China said it was open to negotiations with the US on tariffs. This has raised hopes of a de-escalation of the trade war between the two largest economies.

Oil prices rose amid China's opening the door for trade talks with the US

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday after China said it was open to talks with the US on tariffs, raising hopes of de-escalation of the fierce trade war between the world's two largest economies and oil consumers, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $62.22 a barrel at 08:04 GMT (11:04 Kyiv time), while WTI crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $59.30 a barrel.

Brent crude fell 7% for the week and WTI fell 6%, the biggest weekly drop in a month.

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that Beijing is "assessing" a proposal by Washington to hold talks aimed at resolving the issue of US President Donald Trump's massive tariffs, a signal of a possible easing of trade tensions that have shaken global markets.

The US wants to start talks on tariffs with China - media01.05.25, 18:35 • 9358 views

Fears that a larger trade war could push the global economy into recession and limit oil demand, just as the OPEC+ group prepares to increase production, have severely affected oil prices in recent weeks.

"There is some optimism about US-China relations, but the signs are still very preliminary," said Harry Chilinguirian, head of the research team at Onyx Capital Group. "The situation is still very volatile, one step forward, two steps back when it comes to tariffs."

Oil prices were also supported by Trump's threat to impose secondary sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil. China is the world's largest importer of Iranian crude oil.

Trump threatens sanctions against all countries that buy oil from Iran01.05.25, 23:36 • 3264 views

Trump's comments followed the postponement of US talks with Iran over its nuclear program. He previously renewed a "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which included efforts to reduce the country's oil exports to zero to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Oil prices rose late in the session on Thursday and rose nearly 2% after Trump's remarks, offsetting some of the losses recorded earlier this week on expectations of more OPEC+ supplies coming to the market.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC+, had informed allies and industry experts that it was unwilling to support oil prices with further supply cuts.

Several OPEC+ members intend to propose that the group accelerate production increases in June for the second month in a row, Reuters reported. Eight OPEC+ countries will meet on May 5 to decide on a production plan for June.

"Given the steady growth in supplies from non-OPEC+ countries and the structural decline in global demand, we do not see a natural point of return for these barrels, and eventually the group will likely have to endure some price difficulties, regardless of when it ends its cuts," BMI said in an analytical note.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
