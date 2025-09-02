Oil prices rise due to risks of new Ukrainian strikes on Russian exports – Reuters

$41.370.05
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 4546 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13692 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12093 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 30290 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 42434 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 57258 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 48580 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 192010 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 108449 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 202967 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Publications
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 5550 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13693 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 57259 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 84800 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 202970 views
Oil prices rise due to risks of new Ukrainian strikes on Russian exports – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Oil prices are rising due to fears of disruptions in crude oil supplies to global markets caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian export infrastructure. Brent crude rose to $68.35 per barrel, and US WTI to $64.82.

On Tuesday, oil prices rose due to fears of new disruptions in crude oil supplies to global markets following Ukrainian drone attacks on infrastructure for Russian exports. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude rose by 20 cents, or 0.29%, to $68.35 per barrel as of 00:39 GMT, while US WTI rose to $64.82 per barrel, up 81 cents, or 1.27%.

WTI futures did not trade on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday in the US.

Recent Ukrainian drone attacks have disabled facilities that provide at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day, according to Reuters estimates.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russian territory after several weeks of intensified attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Three and a half years after the war began, Russia and Ukraine have both intensified airstrikes in recent weeks. Russia has targeted Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure, while Ukraine has struck Russian oil refineries and pipelines.

Risks to energy infrastructure in Russia remain high. Ukraine launched new strikes on Russian oil refineries over the weekend, intensifying attacks on infrastructure

said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ.

China's views on a "new world order" could also heighten geopolitical tensions. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a summit with Russian and Indian leaders, promoted his vision of a new security and economic system that prioritizes the "Global South," a direct challenge to the United States.

China and India remain the largest buyers of Russian oil — the world's second and third largest economies import it in significant volumes. Trump imposed additional tariffs on India for such purchases, but did not affect China.

Investors are currently awaiting the OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for September 7, for signals regarding a possible increase in production volumes.

Gold prices hit record high, exceeding $3500 per ounce amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs02.09.25, 10:56 • 774 views

