Oil prices rise: Brent reaches new high

Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday, driven by signs of high demand in the US, as well as uncertainty regarding efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Brent crude futures hit a two-week high in early trading and rose 27 cents, or 0.40%, to $67.11 a barrel by 04:42 GMT (07:42 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.46%, to $63 a barrel.

To be continued...