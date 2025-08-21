Oil prices rise: Brent reaches new high
Kyiv • UNN
Brent crude futures rose to $67.11 per barrel, and WTI to $63. The increase is driven by high demand in the US and uncertainty regarding the war in Ukraine.
Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday, driven by signs of high demand in the US, as well as uncertainty regarding efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, writes UNN.
Details
Brent crude futures hit a two-week high in early trading and rose 27 cents, or 0.40%, to $67.11 a barrel by 04:42 GMT (07:42 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.46%, to $63 a barrel.
To be continued...