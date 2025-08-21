$41.360.10
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Oil prices rise: Brent reaches new high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Brent crude futures rose to $67.11 per barrel, and WTI to $63. The increase is driven by high demand in the US and uncertainty regarding the war in Ukraine.

Oil prices rise: Brent reaches new high

Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday, driven by signs of high demand in the US, as well as uncertainty regarding efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures hit a two-week high in early trading and rose 27 cents, or 0.40%, to $67.11 a barrel by 04:42 GMT (07:42 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.46%, to $63 a barrel.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

