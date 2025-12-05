Oil prices remain stable, WTI heads for almost 2% weekly gain

$42.180.02
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 12417 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 18966 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 32225 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 42184 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37167 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62314 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34385 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57233 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24637 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 6638 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 10135 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24832 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62311 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 47392 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Oil prices remain stable, WTI heads for almost 2% weekly gain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Brent and WTI oil prices fell slightly, remaining stable throughout the week. Peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine and expectations of oversupply are affecting the market.

Oil prices remain stable, WTI heads for almost 2% weekly gain

Oil prices remained stable on Friday, supported by stalled peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, although gains were offset by expectations of an oversupply, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude oil prices fell by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.19 per barrel by 12:55 GMT (14:55 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices fell by 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.57 per barrel.

Throughout the week, Brent crude oil prices were generally stable, while WTI crude oil prices are expected to rise by approximately 1.7%, marking the second consecutive weekly increase.

"It was virtually unchanged today, and traded in a narrow range this week," said Tamas Varga, an oil market analyst at PVM. "The lack of progress in Ukrainian peace talks provides a supportive backdrop, but on the other hand, steady OPEC production acts as a bearish brake. These two opposing forces make trading seem quiet."

The market is also assessing the impact of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut and tensions with Venezuela, which analysts say could lead to higher oil prices.

82% of economists surveyed by Reuters from November 28 to December 4 expect a 25 basis point interest rate cut next week. A rate cut would stimulate economic growth and energy demand.

"Looking ahead, supply factors remain in focus. A peace deal with Russia would bring more barrels to the market and likely reduce prices," said An Pham, a senior researcher at LSEG.

"On the other hand, any geopolitical escalation would lead to higher prices. OPEC+ has agreed to maintain production at current levels until early next year, which also provides some support to prices," he said.

Markets also continued to brace for a possible US military intervention in Venezuela after President Donald Trump said late last week that the US would "very soon" begin taking action to stop Venezuelan drug traffickers on land, the publication writes.

Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters

Rystad Energy noted in its memo that such a move could jeopardize Venezuela's 1.1 million barrels per day of oil production, which is mainly supplied to China.

This week's price increase was also driven by the failure of US talks in Moscow, which failed to achieve a significant breakthrough on the war in Ukraine, including an agreement to return Russian oil to the market.

These factors supported prices despite a growing supply surplus.

Saudi Arabia lowered January prices for Arab Light crude oil for Asian deliveries to a five-year low amid oversupply, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Russian oil volumes at sea increased by a fifth in three months - Bloomberg

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World