Oil prices fell to a one-week low

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
12:05 PM • 15102 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed
Exclusive
11:07 AM • 18625 views
In the "Forrest Gump" case, bail for Mudra and Mykytas has still not been paid — HACC
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 20328 views
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 20736 views
You invested money in a brand, but you could lose it: a lawyer warned about the main pitfall for businesses
August 25, 08:33 AM • 19637 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
August 25, 08:22 AM • 15364 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 31785 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
August 25, 07:38 AM • 15876 views
Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad
Exclusive
August 25, 07:28 AM • 25226 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
August 25, 07:16 AM • 13167 views
Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2.6m/s
32%
752mm
Popular news
Woman injured in Kyiv as result of Russia's overnight attackPhotoAugust 25, 06:24 AM • 4658 views
Russia claims that a U.S. military aircraft landed in Moscow09:47 AM • 8180 views
In Poland, eight men beat three Ukrainians; the attacker wanted to give a "lecture on Volhynia" — media10:33 AM • 5944 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 10424 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon02:06 PM • 4644 views
Publications
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon02:06 PM • 4938 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo01:15 PM • 10589 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 31788 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
August 25, 07:28 AM • 25230 views
Independence Day of Ukraine – 35 Years of Freedom: How the State Was Born and What Defined Its JourneyPhotoAugust 24, 05:00 AM • 92882 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Iryna Terekh
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 49248 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 49797 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 89937 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 97692 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 92234 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Times
The Guardian
Brent Crude

Oil prices fell to a one-week low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Brent fell to $89.10, while WTI fell to $82.08 per barrel. Traders see economic pressure as less of a threat to supplies than escalation.

Oil prices fell to a one-week low

Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday to a one-week low, as traders shrugged off the latest U.S. sanctions campaign against Iran, viewing economic pressure as less threatening to oil supplies than military escalation, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell by $3.07, or 3.33%, to $89.10 per barrel by 13:07 GMT (16:07 Kyiv time), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $2.93, or 3.45%, to $82.08.

Both benchmarks reached their lowest levels since August 17.

The shift from military conflict to economic pressure in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has reduced some anxiety in the oil market, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that the announcement of U.S. sanctions turned out to be less decisive than some traders had expected.

The United States has launched an unprecedented economic campaign against Iran and expanded sanctions25.08.26, 00:38 • 3588 views

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled the measures on Monday, nearly six months after the start of the conflict that the United States is seeking to resolve. However, he declined to name the countries that would be targeted by the sanctions or say when they would take effect, adding that he would give them time to comply with the new directives.

China warned that it would defend its interests in response to new U.S. sanctions against Iran25.08.26, 16:53 • 998 views

Iran promised to respond to the sanctions and expressed confidence that its major trading partners would resist Washington's pressure campaign.

Although U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that the United States had not ruled out using military force against Iran, analysts noted that the shift to economic coercion had eased some concerns about further threats to Middle Eastern oil supplies, even though the key Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

"Iran still retains the ability to respond by disrupting shipping, which continues to support a residual premium in oil prices," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM.

On Tuesday, an oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile and disabled approximately nine nautical miles (16.7 km) northeast of Ash-Shishah in Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

Only two tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the lowest daily figure since early May, with both entering the Persian Gulf, shipping data showed.

The conflict has heightened concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which, before the war between the United States and Israel and Iran began on February 28, approximately one-fifth of the world's oil consumption normally passed, raising fears of broader supply disruptions.

Supply disruptions have prompted countries to draw down commercial and strategic oil reserves.

Elsewhere, the publication writes, an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk in Russia's southern Rostov region was damaged by a drone overnight and suspended operations, according to the regional governor, while a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Atyrau oil refinery in western Kazakhstan, the owner, KazMunayGas, said.

A fire broke out at one of Kazakhstan’s largest oil refineries25.08.26, 13:59 • 3556 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Fires
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Brent Crude
Israel
Reuters
Oman
United States
Iran
Kazakhstan