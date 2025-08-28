Oil prices fall as market weighs end of US summer season and India supply issues
Kyiv • UNN
Oil prices fell due to investors' assessment of demand prospects in the US and possible changes in supply. This is due to the US imposing strict duties on India over the import of Russian oil.
Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for fuel demand in the US ahead of the end of the summer season, as well as potential changes in oil supply due to the imposition of harsh US tariffs on India over its imports of Russian oil, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
Brent crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.46%, to $67.74 at 00:27 GMT (03:27 Kyiv time), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.56%, to $63.79.
To be continued...