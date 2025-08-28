Oil prices fall as market weighs end of US summer season and India supply issues

$41.400.03
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 39272 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 25018 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 47319 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 130110 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 80647 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 49402 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 64206 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50870 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47991 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - KlychkoAugust 27, 07:59 PM • 22424 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.August 27, 08:53 PM • 29127 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 20563 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction12:34 AM • 22358 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 14989 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 61344 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 62737 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 130091 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 131713 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 99080 views
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Odesa
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 42165 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 78958 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 83271 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 81526 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 114975 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Tu-95
Kh-101
MiG-31
Shahed-136

Oil prices fall as market weighs end of US summer season and India supply issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Oil prices fell due to investors' assessment of demand prospects in the US and possible changes in supply. This is due to the US imposing strict duties on India over the import of Russian oil.

Oil prices fall as market weighs end of US summer season and India supply issues

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for fuel demand in the US ahead of the end of the summer season, as well as potential changes in oil supply due to the imposition of harsh US tariffs on India over its imports of Russian oil, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.46%, to $67.74 at 00:27 GMT (03:27 Kyiv time), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.56%, to $63.79.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
India
United States