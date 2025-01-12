ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Oil depot in Engels burns for fifth day after drone attack

Oil depot in Engels burns for fifth day after drone attack

Controlled burning of fuel continues at the Rosrezerv's Kristall oil depot in Engels after the Ukrainian drone attack. The facility supplied fuel to the Engels-2 air base.

An oil depot attacked by Ukrainian drones continues to burn in Engels, Saratov region, Russia. The fire has been going on for five days. Astra writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

An oil depot in Engels caught fire on the night of January 8 after a Ukrainian drone attack.

According to the governor, the industrial enterprise is in the process of controlled burning of fuel. According to him, the fire area and the amount of smoke are decreasing. Despite complaints from local residents about the deterioration in air quality, he added that the latest tests have not revealed any excessive concentrations of harmful substances.

"Of course, how can the concentration of harmful substances be exceeded after only four days of continuous kerosene burning?" - wrote one of the commenters under his post.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Russian oil depot in Engels, Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

The attack targeted the oil depot of the Rosrezerv's Kristall plant. This is a federal state-owned institution responsible for storing fuel for the Engels-2 air base.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising