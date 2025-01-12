Oil depot in Engels burns for fifth day after drone attack

An oil depot attacked by Ukrainian drones continues to burn in Engels, Saratov region, Russia. The fire has been going on for five days. Astra writes about it, UNN reports.



Details

An oil depot in Engels caught fire on the night of January 8 after a Ukrainian drone attack.

According to the governor, the industrial enterprise is in the process of controlled burning of fuel. According to him, the fire area and the amount of smoke are decreasing. Despite complaints from local residents about the deterioration in air quality, he added that the latest tests have not revealed any excessive concentrations of harmful substances.

"Of course, how can the concentration of harmful substances be exceeded after only four days of continuous kerosene burning?" - wrote one of the commenters under his post.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Russian oil depot in Engels, Saratov region of the Russian Federation.



The attack targeted the oil depot of the Rosrezerv's Kristall plant. This is a federal state-owned institution responsible for storing fuel for the Engels-2 air base.