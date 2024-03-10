Oil depot catches fire in Kursk after drone attack

A fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot in the Russian city of Kursk. The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that the fire occurred allegedly after a Ukrainian drone attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, air defense is in place in the city, and firefighters and other emergency services have arrived at the oil depot.

Air defense is operating in Kursk. A Ukrainian drone crashes and catches fire on the territory of an oil depot. Fire brigades and emergency services are working at the scene Starovoit wrote.

