Officials in Kyiv region suspected of 13-million scheme with tariffs

Officials in Kyiv region have been served with suspicion notices for misappropriating over UAH 13 million in budget funds through a scheme involving heat and water tariffs, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The director of PKPP "Teplokomunservis" and the chief economist of this enterprise have been exposed for embezzling budget funds totaling over UAH 13.2 million, as well as the former head of the housing and communal services department of the Bucha City Council, whose improper performance of duties contributed to this," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, the director and chief economist of "Teplokomunservis" monthly, throughout 2021-2023, "increased the total amount of the difference between the current tariffs for the population, established by the executive committee of the Bucha City Council, and economically justified costs (actual costs) for the supply of thermal energy, water supply, and sewerage." They submitted the relevant calculations, as indicated, to the Bucha City Council for approval and reimbursement.

"At the same time, the head of the housing and communal services department of the Bucha City Council improperly performed her duties, failing to organize a verification of the calculations provided by the enterprise, which led to excessive payments from the budget of the Bucha City Council," the prosecutor's office noted.

This, as reported, led to excessive payments from the budget of the Bucha City Council amounting to almost UAH 1.7 million due to unjustified reimbursement of the difference in tariffs for heat supply, and over UAH 11.5 million due to unjustified reimbursement of the difference in tariffs for water supply and sewerage. In total, the losses amount to over UAH 13 million.

The director and chief economist of PKPP "Teplokomunservis" have been served with suspicion notices under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the head of the housing and communal services department of the Bucha City Council under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

