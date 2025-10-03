Occupiers spread a fake about the capture of Verbove in Dnipropetrovsk region: the reaction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was swift

$41.280.05
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7998 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14210 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 12953 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 14690 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 14102 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 13926 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 17785 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30568 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52435 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42954 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanismOctober 3, 01:14 AM • 13067 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 21673 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 16864 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25776 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7638 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
09:51 AM • 7998 views
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7998 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14210 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25809 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 43127 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 51113 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7750 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 23806 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 66972 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 74692 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 55359 views
Occupiers spread a fake about the capture of Verbove in Dnipropetrovsk region: the reaction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Russian occupiers spread a video about the alleged capture of Verbove, but this information is false. Ukrainian military destroyed the sabotage and reconnaissance group that tried to shoot a staged video.

Occupiers spread a fake about the capture of Verbove in Dnipropetrovsk region: the reaction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was swift

Russian occupiers disseminated a video about the alleged capture of the settlement of Verbove, Pokrovske settlement community, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region. This information is false, reports UNN with reference to the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

Details

As noted by the brigade, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated Verbove and tried to film a staged video with the flag being raised. Ukrainian soldiers detected and destroyed the enemy.

The brigade also added that the information disseminated on the DeepState resource is false.

In general, questions arise regarding the information activities of the DeepState resource. Very often, they work for the enemy's IPSO, quickly "coloring" in red without verifying the information.

- stated the brigade.

Recall

Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine overnight. The occupiers attacked energy facilities in two regions - 17 missiles and 303 drones were neutralized.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine