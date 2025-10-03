Occupiers spread a fake about the capture of Verbove in Dnipropetrovsk region: the reaction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was swift

Russian occupiers disseminated a video about the alleged capture of the settlement of Verbove, Pokrovske settlement community, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region. This information is false, reports UNN with reference to the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

Details

As noted by the brigade, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated Verbove and tried to film a staged video with the flag being raised. Ukrainian soldiers detected and destroyed the enemy.

The brigade also added that the information disseminated on the DeepState resource is false.

In general, questions arise regarding the information activities of the DeepState resource. Very often, they work for the enemy's IPSO, quickly "coloring" in red without verifying the information. - stated the brigade.

Recall

Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine overnight. The occupiers attacked energy facilities in two regions - 17 missiles and 303 drones were neutralized.