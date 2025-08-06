Russians have destroyed the tourism industry in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and are now trying to restore it fictitiously – by driving budget employees from the Russian Federation into empty sanatoriums. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), transmits UNN.

It is noted that the same "resorts" are used as a place for militants' deployment.

That is, the Russians use people as a human shield, disguising their troops as "tourist infrastructure" - noted in the CNR.

They indicate that the occupation kills not only freedom, but also the economy and security.

