Occupiers shelled Kherson's Korabelnyi district: one man killed, another wounded

The occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two men were wounded. It is currently known that one of them died, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Two people wounded as a result of the shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson were taken to the hospital. Men aged 53 and 60 sustained blast injuries, hip fractures, and shrapnel wounds. The victims are being provided with the necessary medical care. - reported the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Let's add

It later became known that as a result of the shelling of the Korabelnyi district, a 60-year-old man who was being taken to a medical facility died from his injuries.

His identity is currently being established. Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased - added the Regional Military Administration.

Russia attacked utility workers in Kherson with drones: one killed and three seriously wounded - OVA