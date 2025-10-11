$41.510.00
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
01:21 PM • 9458 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
12:56 PM • 16670 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
12:10 PM • 11822 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
08:54 AM • 20387 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 30418 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 41761 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 54738 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34532 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 28770 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
Occupiers shelled Kherson's Korabelnyi district: one man killed, another wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

As a result of the shelling of Kherson's Korabelnyi district, two men were wounded. One of them, a 60-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Occupiers shelled Kherson's Korabelnyi district: one man killed, another wounded

The occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, two men were wounded. It is currently known that one of them died, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Two people wounded as a result of the shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson were taken to the hospital. Men aged 53 and 60 sustained blast injuries, hip fractures, and shrapnel wounds. The victims are being provided with the necessary medical care.

- reported the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Let's add

It later became known that as a result of the shelling of the Korabelnyi district, a 60-year-old man who was being taken to a medical facility died from his injuries.

His identity is currently being established. Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased - added the Regional Military Administration.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Kherson