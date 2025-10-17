Occupiers intensify filtration in occupied territories of Ukraine: workplace checks
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, filtration has been intensified, which now takes place not only at checkpoints but also at workplaces. People without a Russian passport face deportation and confiscation of property.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, checks have been sharply intensified: now filtration is not only at checkpoints, but also at workplaces. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that utility services received instructions to search for those who have not formalized their status "in the Russian Federation."
People without a Russian passport face deportation, confiscation of property, or blocking of payments. The goal is obvious - to expel "outsiders" and leave only the loyal ones
The CNR emphasized that every fact of filtration is proof of the Kremlin's repressive policy, which will be subject to legal prosecution after de-occupation.
Recall
In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians arranged a new wave of filtrations - under the guise of "checking migration legislation."
