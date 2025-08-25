$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 17295 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 34125 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 35627 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 33758 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 45586 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 79128 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 63919 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34430 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 57065 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35725 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Occupiers intensified "counter-sabotage measures" in the temporarily occupied territories during Ukrainian holidays - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians intensified counter-sabotage measures to identify those who celebrated Flag Day or Independence Day. The occupiers are urging loyal residents to report suspicious individuals.

Occupiers intensified "counter-sabotage measures" in the temporarily occupied territories during Ukrainian holidays - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians have intensified counter-sabotage measures to identify those who celebrated Flag Day or Independence Day. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that selective checks are carried out on the streets, including phones. In addition, the occupiers urge loyal residents to report "suspicious" individuals.

Moscow fears our holidays because they are a symbol of invincibility

- the message says.

The CNR indicates that this is why the enemy shows particular activity on these days, and urges citizens in the TOT to be vigilant.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians cancel the celebration of Miner's Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of August. The occupation authorities made the corresponding decision due to social tension.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers deprived children of their last days of vacation for the sake of parades for the "Russian Flag Day" - CNS21.08.25, 08:05 • 5883 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine