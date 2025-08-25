Occupiers intensified "counter-sabotage measures" in the temporarily occupied territories during Ukrainian holidays - CNS
In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians intensified counter-sabotage measures to identify those who celebrated Flag Day or Independence Day. The occupiers are urging loyal residents to report suspicious individuals.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians have intensified counter-sabotage measures to identify those who celebrated Flag Day or Independence Day. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
It is noted that selective checks are carried out on the streets, including phones. In addition, the occupiers urge loyal residents to report "suspicious" individuals.
Moscow fears our holidays because they are a symbol of invincibility
The CNR indicates that this is why the enemy shows particular activity on these days, and urges citizens in the TOT to be vigilant.
In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians cancel the celebration of Miner's Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of August. The occupation authorities made the corresponding decision due to social tension.
