Occupiers intensified "counter-sabotage measures" in the temporarily occupied territories during Ukrainian holidays - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians have intensified counter-sabotage measures to identify those who celebrated Flag Day or Independence Day. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that selective checks are carried out on the streets, including phones. In addition, the occupiers urge loyal residents to report "suspicious" individuals.

Moscow fears our holidays because they are a symbol of invincibility - the message says.

The CNR indicates that this is why the enemy shows particular activity on these days, and urges citizens in the TOT to be vigilant.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians cancel the celebration of Miner's Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the last Sunday of August. The occupation authorities made the corresponding decision due to social tension.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers deprived children of their last days of vacation for the sake of parades for the "Russian Flag Day" - CNS