In occupied Crimea, the volume of fuel sales at gas stations has been reduced to 20 liters per person.

Restrictions on the sale of gasoline on the occupied peninsula have been introduced due to the current fuel shortage, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The limit on the sale of gasoline to 20 liters was announced by the "head" of Russian-occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.

A decision has been made to limit the volume of fuel sales — no more than 20 liters per person. At the same time, public transport, social facilities, utilities, and emergency services are fully provided. - Aksyonov reported on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, as promised by the occupation administration, by October 3, information on the organization of fuel supplies to the peninsula will be updated.

Recall

Gas stations are massively closing in Russia - their number decreased by 2.6% in two months, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported.

On September 29, it became known that in occupied Sevastopol, restrictions were introduced on the sale of fuel - no more than 30 liters per person.