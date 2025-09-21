Occupiers destroyed an administrative building in Kherson region - MVA

This morning, Russian troops shelled the settlement of Sadove in the Kherson region, destroying an administrative building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson City Military Administration.

Details

According to local authorities, a fire broke out after the strike. Rescuers worked at the scene and localized the fire.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Recall

The Russian army terrorizes the civilian population of Kherson region almost daily. On September 8, the Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of the city with drones.

Also recently, as a result of a drone attack, regional council deputy and farmer Oleksandr Hordiienko was killed. The enemy struck the car in which he was working in the field.