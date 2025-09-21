Occupiers destroyed an administrative building in Kherson region - MVA

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 13926 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 26231 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 40713 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 43340 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 53213 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 51677 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 75712 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 83889 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 62768 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57902 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: Russian activity significantly decreasedSeptember 21, 10:11 AM • 6684 views
Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he receivedSeptember 21, 10:36 AM • 13210 views
Russia created a network of over 200 fake websites to attack the USSeptember 21, 10:55 AM • 4008 views
No activity along the border with Belarus - State Border Guard ServiceSeptember 21, 11:10 AM • 6062 views
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine03:52 PM • 19847 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 40713 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 32761 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 75712 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 83889 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 89357 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 70353 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 89357 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 40400 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 40565 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 42259 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

Occupiers destroyed an administrative building in Kherson region - MVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russian troops shelled Sadove, destroying an administrative building. Firefighters extinguished the fire, no one was injured.

Occupiers destroyed an administrative building in Kherson region - MVA

This morning, Russian troops shelled the settlement of Sadove in the Kherson region, destroying an administrative building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson City Military Administration.

Details

According to local authorities, a fire broke out after the strike. Rescuers worked at the scene and localized the fire.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Recall

The Russian army terrorizes the civilian population of Kherson region almost daily. On September 8, the Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of the city with drones.

Also recently, as a result of a drone attack, regional council deputy and farmer Oleksandr Hordiienko was killed. The enemy struck the car in which he was working in the field.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Kherson