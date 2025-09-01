$41.260.00
Occupiers carried out 591 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region, there are dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

On August 31, the occupiers launched 591 strikes on 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy shelling of Polohy district, a married couple was killed.

Occupiers carried out 591 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region, there are dead

Over the past day, on August 31, the occupiers launched 591 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy shelling of the Polohy district, people died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details

According to Ivan Fedorov, Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Huliaipole, Omelnyk, Poltavka, Malynivka, Bilohirya, and Uspenivka.

The Russians attacked the village of Omelnyk with KABs. Houses were destroyed. In one of them, a married couple - a 64-year-old man and woman - died

- the official's post reads.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA reported that:

  • 432 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Komyshuvakha, Bilenke, Kamyane, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Olhivske, and Preobrazhenka.
    • 3 MLRS shellings covered Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka.
      • 50 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

        "57 reports of damage to private houses, apartments, cars, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities were received," he added.

        Recall

        As a result of massive strikes by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, one person died, and 37 were injured. During the day, on August 30, the enemy carried out almost 400 attacks on 16 settlements in the region.

        Vita Zelenetska

        War in Ukraine
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia