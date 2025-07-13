Occupiers attacked Samar on July 13: school and houses damaged

On Sunday, July 13, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported on Telegram by Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the official noted, due to enemy strikes, a school and apartment buildings were damaged, and windows were shattered.

Representatives of local authorities, State Emergency Service and police officers, and utility workers are working at the site of the Russian strike.

Charity workers are also with the people. They are distributing building materials to residents to at least temporarily cover the damaged areas – wrote Lysak.

Recall

On June 27, explosions were heard in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, amidst an air raid alert due to the threat of ballistic missiles. There were fatalities and injuries.

Due to the Russian strike on June 27, a two-day mourning period was declared in the city.