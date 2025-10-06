Occupiers attacked Donetsk region again, part of settlements without electricity - OVA

Today, the Russians once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Donetsk region - some settlements are without power. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, as reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, specialists are working to restore electricity supply, taking into account the security component.

The enemy seeks to make life in Donetsk region as difficult as possible — and will continue to do so, especially in winter. I urge all civilians: be responsible! Evacuate in time! - Filashkin summarized.

