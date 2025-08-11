Since the beginning of the year alone, 17 more illegal landfills have appeared in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

It is noted that illegal landfills most often appear in ravines, forest belts, or even near residential buildings.

The reason is simple: garbage is not removed for months. Utility services practically do not work - most employees are mobilized into the Russian army, there is no equipment, no control - the article says.

It is indicated that the problem of waste management here is as critical as with water supply.

The occupiers only imitate "work", and people are forced to live among garbage and unsanitary conditions - stated the CNR.

They urge citizens to record the environmental crimes of the occupiers, "so that every culprit is punished."

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, sewage is discharged into the Luhan River, threatening an ecological catastrophe. This leads to water pollution and unsanitary conditions, endangering the lives of tens of thousands of people.

