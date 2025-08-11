$41.460.00
05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Occupied Luhansk drowning in garbage: 17 new illegal landfills since the beginning of the year - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, 17 new illegal landfills have emerged since the beginning of the year. Communal services are not working, and most workers have been mobilized into the Russian army.

Occupied Luhansk drowning in garbage: 17 new illegal landfills since the beginning of the year - CNS

Since the beginning of the year alone, 17 more illegal landfills have appeared in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that illegal landfills most often appear in ravines, forest belts, or even near residential buildings.

The reason is simple: garbage is not removed for months. Utility services practically do not work - most employees are mobilized into the Russian army, there is no equipment, no control

- the article says.

It is indicated that the problem of waste management here is as critical as with water supply.

The occupiers only imitate "work", and people are forced to live among garbage and unsanitary conditions

- stated the CNR.

They urge citizens to record the environmental crimes of the occupiers, "so that every culprit is punished."

Recall

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, sewage is discharged into the Luhan River, threatening an ecological catastrophe. This leads to water pollution and unsanitary conditions, endangering the lives of tens of thousands of people.

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the occupiers provide water only to the military, civilians suffer from thirst04.08.25, 00:53 • 3502 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Luhansk Oblast