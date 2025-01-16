Occupants use the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover - OTU "Luhansk"

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128120 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116461 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124522 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125750 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157031 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108200 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153777 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104169 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107033 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37160 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115681 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113623 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 36777 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157043 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172185 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113623 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115681 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130162 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147755 views
Occupants use the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover - OTU "Luhansk"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23874 views

The enemy is actively using the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover and weather conditions in the Toretsk direction. Over the past day, 608 shelling incidents were recorded in the Toretsk area and 430 in the Chasovyi Yar area.

Over the past day, Russian invaders carried out 608 shelling attacks in the Toretsk area and 430 near Chasiv Yar. The enemy uses the pipes of the Siversky Donets canal for cover, as well as weather conditions. This was stated by the spokesman of the OTU "Luhansk" Dmytro Zaporozhets during the telethon, reports UNN.

Toretsk direction

"The operational situation remains extremely tense, and the Russian troops continue their offensive actions along the entire line of contact. The most difficult situation is in the area of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. For example, over the past day we recorded 608 shelling attacks in the Toretsk area, and 430 in the Chasiv Yar area. As for the Toretsk direction, the enemy's tactics remain unchanged: artillery shelling, assault actions and mining. We record that the enemy is storming in small groups under the cover of mortars and FPV-drones. We also record that the enemy's personnel are moving with TM-62 anti-personnel mines and using them to mine the buildings and logistics routes in the city itself," Zaporozhets said.

He also reported on the situation in the Chasiv Yar area.

"The positions that the Defense Forces remain in are becoming fewer, but still the personnel of the Defense Forces continue to hold the city of Chasiv Yar, and we are not now talking about the capture of the entire city, because the enemy is everywhere, and also our eyes and our drone operators are actively destroying it. Regarding the situation in Chasiv Yar, the enemy actively uses the pipes of the Siversky Donets canal for cover," the spokesman explained.

He added that now in the Donetsk region, fog is often observed in the morning, and the enemy actively uses this time to accumulate in the pipes, and then, if possible, moves deeper into the city or waits in the pipes for several days.

Siversk direction

Zaporozhets said that on January 14, the enemy again attempted an offensive in the direction of the city of Siversk. More than 30 motorcycles, buggies, tanks, and BMPs were used. This assault turned out to be suicidal, as the entire enemy personnel were destroyed, the motorcycles and the rest of the military equipment were also destroyed.

Reminder

Russian troops are using the "scorched earth" tactic and are intensifying the assaults on Toretsk.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
tm-62TM-62
toretskToretsk
donetskDonetsk

