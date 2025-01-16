Occupants use the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover - OTU "Luhansk"

Over the past day, Russian invaders carried out 608 shelling attacks in the Toretsk area and 430 near Chasiv Yar. The enemy uses the pipes of the Siversky Donets canal for cover, as well as weather conditions. This was stated by the spokesman of the OTU "Luhansk" Dmytro Zaporozhets during the telethon, reports UNN.

Toretsk direction

"The operational situation remains extremely tense, and the Russian troops continue their offensive actions along the entire line of contact. The most difficult situation is in the area of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. For example, over the past day we recorded 608 shelling attacks in the Toretsk area, and 430 in the Chasiv Yar area. As for the Toretsk direction, the enemy's tactics remain unchanged: artillery shelling, assault actions and mining. We record that the enemy is storming in small groups under the cover of mortars and FPV-drones. We also record that the enemy's personnel are moving with TM-62 anti-personnel mines and using them to mine the buildings and logistics routes in the city itself," Zaporozhets said.

He also reported on the situation in the Chasiv Yar area.

"The positions that the Defense Forces remain in are becoming fewer, but still the personnel of the Defense Forces continue to hold the city of Chasiv Yar, and we are not now talking about the capture of the entire city, because the enemy is everywhere, and also our eyes and our drone operators are actively destroying it. Regarding the situation in Chasiv Yar, the enemy actively uses the pipes of the Siversky Donets canal for cover," the spokesman explained.

He added that now in the Donetsk region, fog is often observed in the morning, and the enemy actively uses this time to accumulate in the pipes, and then, if possible, moves deeper into the city or waits in the pipes for several days.

Siversk direction

Zaporozhets said that on January 14, the enemy again attempted an offensive in the direction of the city of Siversk. More than 30 motorcycles, buggies, tanks, and BMPs were used. This assault turned out to be suicidal, as the entire enemy personnel were destroyed, the motorcycles and the rest of the military equipment were also destroyed.

Reminder

Russian troops are using the "scorched earth" tactic and are intensifying the assaults on Toretsk.