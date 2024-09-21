Occupants shelled Sumy region 81 times: 175 explosions

During the day, the enemy fired 81 times at Sumy region, resulting in 175 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Buryn, Trostyanets, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Seredina-Buda communities of Sumy region came under hostile attack.

The Myropilska community was struck by an FPV drone, which caused one explosion.

In Bilopilska community, there was a UAV explosive ordnance discharge (6 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

On the territory of the Esman community, enemy forces dropped 22 mines and conducted an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

The Khotyn community suffered three explosions as a result of FPV drone strikes.

Krasnopilska community suffered the most destruction: mortar shelling (38 explosions), artillery fire (6 explosions), MLRS attack (18 explosions), UAV drops (15 explosions), FPV drone attack (10 explosions) and UAV strike (1 explosion).

In Velykopysarivska community, two FPV attacks by drones and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaiv community was subjected to launches of the CAB (2 explosions).

In the Shalyhyne community, there were launches of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community suffered three mine drops and artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Artillery shelling (2 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (6 explosions) took place in Seredyno-Budska community.

Four explosions were recorded on the territory of the River community due to artillery shelling.

Buryn community suffered from the dropping of two UAVs and mortar shelling (9 explosions).

The Yunyakivska community suffered from the launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion).

Six explosions were recorded in Sumy community due to a KAB air strike.

The Trostianets community suffered three explosions as a result of FPV drone attacks.

Two explosions occurred on the territory of the Hlukhiv community due to an FPV drone attack.

