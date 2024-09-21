ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113204 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183527 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146089 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148141 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140880 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190428 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112236 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180101 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104894 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Occupants shelled Sumy region 81 times: 175 explosions

Occupants shelled Sumy region 81 times: 175 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26887 views

During the day, enemy forces fired 81 times at Sumy region, causing 175 explosions. The attacks included artillery, mortars, MLRS, bombs and drones, with Krasnopilska community suffering the most.

During the day, the enemy fired 81 times at Sumy region, resulting in 175 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Buryn, Trostyanets, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Seredina-Buda communities of Sumy region came under hostile attack.

The Myropilska community was struck by an FPV drone, which caused one explosion.

In Bilopilska community, there was a UAV explosive ordnance discharge (6 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

On the territory of the Esman community, enemy forces dropped 22 mines and conducted an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

The Khotyn community suffered three explosions as a result of FPV drone strikes.

Krasnopilska community suffered the most destruction: mortar shelling (38 explosions), artillery fire (6 explosions), MLRS attack (18 explosions), UAV drops (15 explosions), FPV drone attack (10 explosions) and UAV strike (1 explosion).

In Velykopysarivska community, two FPV attacks by drones and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaiv community was subjected to launches of the CAB (2 explosions).

In the Shalyhyne community, there were launches of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community suffered three mine drops and artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Artillery shelling (2 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (6 explosions) took place in Seredyno-Budska community.

Four explosions were recorded on the territory of the River community due to artillery shelling.

Buryn community suffered from the dropping of two UAVs and mortar shelling (9 explosions).

The Yunyakivska community suffered from the launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion).

Six explosions were recorded in Sumy community due to a KAB air strike.

The Trostianets community suffered three explosions as a result of FPV drone attacks.

Two explosions occurred on the territory of the Hlukhiv community due to an FPV drone attack.

Russian airstrike on Sumy leaves one injured and destruction21.09.24, 18:30 • 19170 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising