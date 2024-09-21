Russian airstrike on Sumy leaves one injured and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out an air strike on Sumy, using anti-aircraft missiles. One person was injured, dry vegetation caught fire, and private houses were destroyed and damaged.
Russian army strikes Sumy with KABs, preliminary, one person was injured, UNN reports with reference to Sumy RMA.
"This afternoon, on September 21, the enemy carried out an air strike on the regional center using anti-aircraft guns.
Preliminary, one person was injured," the statement said.
According to RMA, dry vegetation caught fire, and private houses were destroyed and damaged.
The consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated.
