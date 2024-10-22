Occupants shelled Sumy region: 63 attacks and 132 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces conducted 63 attacks on Sumy region, causing 132 explosions. The attacks included artillery strikes, bombs and drones, damaging buildings and infrastructure in 15 communities.
Terrorists fired 63 times in Sumy region, resulting in 132 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, UNN reports.
Details
The communities of Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, River, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyn, Esman, Seredina-Buda, Svesa and Druzhbivka were shelled.
Sumy community: the invaders carried out several attacks from drones, which damaged a children's educational institution, cars, private houses and non-residential premises. A total of seven explosions were recorded.
Khotyn community: was subjected to an air strike that resulted in one explosion. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.
Yunakivska community: Here, the occupiers carried out 17 artillery strikes, three mortar explosions, as well as attacks with aerial bombs and FPV drones. A total of 24 explosions were recorded.
Miropilska community: shelling was carried out with artillery, resulting in five explosions.
River community: suffered three explosions from air strikes.
Bilopilska community: suffered from an air strike that damaged one private house. Two explosions were recorded.
Krasnopilska community: hostile forces conducted 22 artillery strikes, which caused a residential building to catch fire. There were also three explosions caused by aerial bombs and six explosions caused by the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs.
Velykopysarivska community: there were 14 explosions from UAVs dropping explosive devices, four explosions from FPV drones and four artillery strikes.
Novoslobidska community: two explosions from FPV drones, seven artillery attacks and nine mortar attacks were recorded.
Hlukhiv community: there were two explosions from drone attacks.
Shalygynska community: suffered three explosions from FPV drones.
Esman community: two explosions from FPV drones and three from artillery shelling were recorded.
Seredina-Buda community: there were seven explosions caused by the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs.
