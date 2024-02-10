Occupants shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery

At night, the Russian army attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The occupiers fired several shots from heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in other towns and villages of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the night passed without hostile attacks.

An air raid warned of the threat. However, it passed added the head of the OBA.

