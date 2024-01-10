Occupants shelled Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery

Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery over the past day, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

Yesterday, on January 9, at 15:19, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the village of Kutsurubska community. - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of hostile shelling.

