Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region over 100 times, launched 43 drones: there is destruction

Russian troops fired 102 times at populated areas in Zaporizhzhya region yesterday, including 43 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. There were no casualties, but there are reports of destruction. This was reported by the head of the RMA Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Over the past day, Russian occupants struck 102 times in 19 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

43 hostile drones attacked Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Chervone, Gulyaypilske, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Poltava, Levadne, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky.

53 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Charivne, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Bilenke, and other towns and villages on the frontline.

There were 9 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties - said Malashko.

The enemy fired at more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, hit the regional center with two S-300 missiles