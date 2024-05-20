Occupants shelled 14 communities in Sumy region with various weapons

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77044 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106272 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149179 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249815 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173978 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165243 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32324 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41672 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35879 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60247 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54266 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249815 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237516 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224344 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77044 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54266 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60247 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112816 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113720 views
Occupants shelled 14 communities in Sumy region with various weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24429 views

The Russian military shelled 14 settlements in Sumy region with a variety of weapons, including mortars, artillery, grenade launchers, and drones, resulting in 243 explosions.

During the day, the Russian military fired 48 times at Sumy region, there were 243 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The Seredyno-Budska community was attacked with mortars (20 explosions), artillery (3 explosions), and an attack with FPV drones (4 explosions).

In Velykopysarivska community, there were mortar attacks (35 explosions), artillery shelling (10 explosions), grenade launcher attacks (10 explosions) and the dropping of ammunition from a drone (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community was shelled with artillery (33 explosions) and mortars (15 explosions).

N️a Znob-Novhorod community was hit by 3 mines.

In Krasnopilska community, there was an attack with FPV drones (5 explosions), as well as mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (7 explosions).

In Esmanska community, artillery shelling (13 explosions), Grad (17 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Myropilska community was attacked by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Mortar shelling (8 explosions) was carried out in Shalygynska community (1).

15 mines were dropped on Khotyn community.

The Yunakivska community was attacked with artillery (17 explosions) and mortars (9 explosions).

Putivlska community was shelled with artillery (4 explosions).

There was a rocket attack in Sadivska community (1 explosion).

In Mykolaivska community there was a mortar attack (5 explosions).

Sveska community was attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Lilia Podolyak

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn

