Occupants shelled 14 communities in Sumy region with various weapons
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military shelled 14 settlements in Sumy region with a variety of weapons, including mortars, artillery, grenade launchers, and drones, resulting in 243 explosions.
During the day, the Russian military fired 48 times at Sumy region, there were 243 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.
Details
The Seredyno-Budska community was attacked with mortars (20 explosions), artillery (3 explosions), and an attack with FPV drones (4 explosions).
In Velykopysarivska community, there were mortar attacks (35 explosions), artillery shelling (10 explosions), grenade launcher attacks (10 explosions) and the dropping of ammunition from a drone (1 explosion).
Bilopilska community was shelled with artillery (33 explosions) and mortars (15 explosions).
N️a Znob-Novhorod community was hit by 3 mines.
In Krasnopilska community, there was an attack with FPV drones (5 explosions), as well as mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (7 explosions).
In Esmanska community, artillery shelling (13 explosions), Grad (17 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.
Myropilska community was attacked by an FPV drone (1 explosion).
Mortar shelling (8 explosions) was carried out in Shalygynska community (1).
15 mines were dropped on Khotyn community.
The Yunakivska community was attacked with artillery (17 explosions) and mortars (9 explosions).
Putivlska community was shelled with artillery (4 explosions).
There was a rocket attack in Sadivska community (1 explosion).
In Mykolaivska community there was a mortar attack (5 explosions).
Sveska community was attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
