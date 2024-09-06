Occupants shelled 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 330 times
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 330 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks included air strikes, shelling from UAVs, MLRS and artillery, and damage to infrastructure.
During the day, the occupiers fired 330 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
Russian troops carried out 2 air strikes on Belogorye.
- 186 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilyayivka, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novodanylivka.
- 3 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.
- 139 artillery shells were fired at the territory of Stepnohirsk, Hulyaypole, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Novodarivka.
There were 21 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: doctors tell about the condition of the injured 12-year-old girl03.09.24, 15:38 • 26728 views