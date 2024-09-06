Occupants shelled 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 330 times

During the day, the occupiers fired 330 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops carried out 2 air strikes on Belogorye.

186 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilyayivka, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novodanylivka.

3 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

139 artillery shells were fired at the territory of Stepnohirsk, Hulyaypole, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Novodarivka.

There were 21 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

